First dengue death this year in Odisha

SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Tuesday reported the first case of dengue death in the State this year. According to a hospital bulletin, Debaki Behera, 60, of Kendrapara district was admitted here on July 29 and was undergoing treatment in the dengue ICU.
“The patient died at 5 a.m. on Tuesday,” the bulletin said adding that Behera was diagnosed as having dengue NS1g positive (ELISA) with hepatopathy.
