Other States

First dengue death this year in Odisha

more-in

SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Tuesday reported the first case of dengue death in the State this year. According to a hospital bulletin, Debaki Behera, 60, of Kendrapara district was admitted here on July 29 and was undergoing treatment in the dengue ICU.

“The patient died at 5 a.m. on Tuesday,” the bulletin said adding that Behera was diagnosed as having dengue NS1g positive (ELISA) with hepatopathy.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 5:32:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/first-dengue-death-this-year-in-odisha/article29088237.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY