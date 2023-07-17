HamberMenu
Fire in battery box of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train; no casualty

There were 20-22 passengers in the coach and they were shifted to other coaches immediately. No injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

July 17, 2023 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST - Bhopal

PTI
Flames rise from the Vande Bharat Express going from Bhopal to Delhi after a fire broke out in the battery box of the train at Kurwai Kethora station, in Bina district, Madhya Pradesh, Monday, July 17, 2023.

Flames rise from the Vande Bharat Express going from Bhopal to Delhi after a fire broke out in the battery box of the train at Kurwai Kethora station, in Bina district, Madhya Pradesh, Monday, July 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A fire broke out in the battery box of a coach of the Vande Bharat train heading from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal to New Delhi on Monday morning, a senior railway official said.

There were 20-22 passengers in the coach and they were shifted to other coaches immediately. No injury to anyone was reported in the incident, the official told PTI.

Some railway staffers noticed the fire at around 6.45 am in the battery box of C-12 coach following which the Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat train was immediately stopped between Kurwai and Kaithora stations in Vidisha district, he said.

The blaze was immediately brought under control, the official said.

Railway staff was conducting the repair work, he said.

Related Topics

Bhopal / Delhi / railway accident

