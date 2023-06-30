HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out at SAIL's Bokaro Steel plant

Fire tenders have been deployed to douse the flames, he said, adding there were no reports of any casualties so fa

June 30, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - Ranchi

PTI

A major fire has broken out at the steel melting shop of SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL), an official said here in the early hours of Friday, June 30, 2023.,

Fire tenders have been deployed to douse the flames, he said, adding there were no reports of any casualties so far.

"Metal leakage has been reported in Tundish 3 of Caster 2 in SMS (Steel Melting Shop) 2 due to which there is a fire in the caster. Fire brigade has been deployed. No casualties have been reported and further details are awaited," Chief of Communication, Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL), Manikant Dhan said.

"An enquiry will be done to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. The incident occurred around 11 pm (on Thursday) due to hot metal leakage," the official said.

A SAIL official said that at the time of the incident, no worker was present at the automated unit.

Around 1,000 workers are deployed in the entire plant spread over more than 10,000 acres.

SMS-2's Tundish car and large parts of Caster 2 have been gutted by the fire, the official said.

Related Topics

fire / industrial accident / Jharkhand

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.