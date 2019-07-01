Other States

FIR filed over celebratory firing in M.P.

A case has been registered in Indore in Madhya Pradesh after a man was seen indulging in celebratory firing while people welcomed BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya after the latter was released on bail on Sunday.

Mr. Vijayvargiya was arrested on Wednesday for assaulting a civic official with a cricket bat during a demolition drive.

After the video of the celebratory firing, which took place outside the MLA’s office here, went viral, the ruling Congress had demanded that the police lodge a case and arrest the culprit.

