‘File FIR against Vijayvargiya for threatening govt. officials’

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Saturday demanded that a criminal case be registered against BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for allegedly threatening government officials.

Protest video

The Congress demand comes after a video, apparently shot during a protest organised by the BJP here on Friday afternoon, purportedly showed Mr. Vijayvargiya telling officials, “Our Sangh (RSS) leaders are (here), otherwise (we) would have set Indore on fire today.”

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior leaders have been in Indore since Thursday for the organisation’s internal conclave.

The BJP had organised the protest alleging that city officials were biased and taking “politically motivated” action against party workers.

Following the controversy, a delegation of the M.P. Congress Committee on Saturday met the Director General of Police in Bhopal and submitted a memorandum seeking that a case be registered against Mr. Vijayvargiya and legal action be initiated against him, State Congress spokesperson J.P. Dhanopia said.

“When Mr. Vijayvargiya says that he would have set Indore on fire if RSS leaders were not in the city, it would be considered a diktat for his party workers. Therefore, police should file a criminal case against him for threatening the officials,” he said.

The Congress spokesman alleged that Mr. Vijayvargiya wanted to hamper the State government’s ongoing drive against the mafia.

State BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said the Congress government has been acting in a biased manner and taking action against common people on the pretext of a drive against the mafia. “BJP raised the issue of arbitrary and biased action of the administration against the common people. The Congress government has not been taking action against the real mafia and causing trouble to the public,” Mr. Agrawal said.

‘Politically motivated’

The administration has been taking “politically motivated” action against BJP workers during their ongoing drive against the mafia, he added.

During the Friday protest at Indore, Mr. Vijayvargiya lost his temper after none of the top civic and police officials reached the protest site for discussing the issue. In the video, the BJP leader is heard saying, “Have they (top officers) become so big? The officers should understand that they are public servants.”