Fewer terror attacks in Kashmir, Government tells Rajya Sabha

Security perssonnels stand guard infront of closed market during a spontaneous shutdown in Srinagar after three militants were gunned down by the security forces in Kashmir. File   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The number of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir has shown a reduction in the last three years, according to data shared by the Government in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The number of terror attacks has gone down from 594 in 2019 to 244 in 2020 and to 195 till mid-November this year.

The number fatal battle casualties among security forces, including Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), was 80 in 2019, 62 in 2020 and 35 till November 23, 2021, says a written reply given by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

Since the understanding by the armies of India and Pakistan in February this year to adhere to the 2003 cease fire agreement, Cease-Fire Violations (CFV) have almost stopped, barring a few incidents recently.


