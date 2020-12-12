Farmers in Haryana picketing at several toll plazas

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the toll plaza to maintain law and order

Stepping up their ante against the Centre’s agriculture laws farmers affiliated to different outfits in on Saturday staged sit-in ‘dharna’ at several toll plazas on national and state highways and stopped the authorities to collect fees from commuters.

Also read: Voices of protest: what farmers have to say

Agitating farmers squatted on roads on toll-palzas and demand for repealing of the three new farm laws. They shouted slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of implementing “anti-farmer” policies.

“Farmers are staging ‘dharna’ at almost all the toll plazas in Haryana. Group of farmers have gathered at toll-plazas on Ambala-Hisar highway. Besides we are picketing at toll plazas in Hisar district, situated on roads leading to Delhi, Rajgarh, Sirsa and Chandigarh. Also, Karnal-Jind highway farmers are protesting,” Rattan Mann, president of the Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) told, The Hindu.

“Most of the toll plaza on the Chandigarh-Delhi highway have also been taken over by farmers and we are not letting authorities to collect any fees from commuters, plying their vehicles. We are staging this protest for one day," he said.

Explainer | Why are the Agriculture Bills being opposed

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers and farm labourers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Samiti, who are on their way from Punjab to Delhi, started to move towards the national capital on Saturday after a night halt in Haryana’s Shahbad.

“We are on our way to Kundi on tractor-trolleys, cars, vans and will reach by today evening. Over 2000 vehicles are participating in our march,” Sarvan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Punjab unit of the Samiti, told The Hindu.

In a bid to ensure law and order situation a large number of police personnel have been deployed at the toll plaza to maintain law and order.

In neighbouring Punjab, farmers have been squatting with ‘pucca morcha’ (permanent protest-site) on all toll plazas since October 1 as a part of their agitation against the farm laws. They had not been letting the authorities to collect any charges from commuters.