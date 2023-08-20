Farmers from flood-ravaged northern States to gather in Chandigarh to press for special package, compensation from Centre 

August 20, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Farmers from the flood-ravaged States in north India have announced to gather in Union Territory of Chandigarh on August 22 to press for immediate compensation from the Centre government.

Farmers associated with as many as 16 farmer outfits from the States Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand would be participating in the demonstration in their show of strength. Farmer outfits are demanding an immediate release of compensation for flood victims in all the States, which have seen the flood fury in the ongoing monsoon season.

The outfits include — Kissan Majdoor Sangarsh Committee, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Karantikari), BKU Ekta-Azaad, Azaad Kissan Committee (Doaba), BKU (Bheramke), BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), BKU (Sir Chotu Ram), Bharti Kissan Majdor Union, Kissan Maha Panchayat (Haryana), Pagri Sambhal Jatta (Haryana), Azaad Kissan Union (Haryana), Progressive Farmer Front, Aathrai Kissan Manch, Bhoomi Bachao Mohim, Joint Kisan Sabha and Rashtriya Kissan Sangathan.

“The Centre government has been indifferent towards our problems, and hence we have decided to stage a demonstration to wake the government,” Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Punjab unit of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee.

He said the Central government should announce a special package of ₹50,000 crores for the damage caused by floods in North India, besides a compensation of ₹50,000 per acre should be given for the loss of all crops. “The government should also pay ₹1 lakh for the loss of cattle, arrangements should be made for mining of fields that have been filled with sand due to floods, and all loans and interest should be waived for one year. These are our few demands among others,” he said.

Separately, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has also expressed concern over the widespread devastation caused by a fresh spate of heavy rains and cloud bursts in various parts of Himachal Pradesh.

In a statement, the AIKS condemned the BJP-led union government for not yet declaring the floods in Himachal as a national disaster with a financial package to meet the requirement of huge losses. The AIKS demanded that the Himachal tragedy must be immediately declared a national disaster, an adequate financial package must be provided, and the loss of farmers, homes, and dwellings must be compensated.