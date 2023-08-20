In Frames | Cry of the hills

August 20, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

The past six weeks of torrential rain in the hilly states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh — both with some of the highest mountain ranges in the region, accompanying glaciers and mighty rivers — have badly hit many cities and villages.

In late 2022, Joshimath town in Uttarakhand came under a crisis, when land began sinking from various factors, including manmade ones such as years of unplanned construction, hydroelectric power projects and the lack of a proper drainage system. In 1991, an earthquake had almost flattened Uttarkashi. That the area is fragile has been established beyond doubt.

The neighbouring State of Himachal Pradesh has tapped into the potential of being a tourist destination and there has been rampant development here too. Shimla and Manali serve as the gateway to higher mountain regions where tourism plays a huge role in the economy.

To meet the growing demand for tourism in the region — religious tourism in Uttarakhand, and adventure tourism on the Himachal side, the administration began expanding the road network.

Townships have come along these roads, and more people have settled expecting the expanded roads will bring more economic activity to the region. But come rains, and a different truth starts playing out. People, trees, and vehicles have been washed away.

This time, the States have seen enormous loss of lives. Roads have been swept away, and so have people’s homes. A part of the heritage Kalka-Shimla Railway line was battered.

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared the rain havoc a State calamity. More than 330 people had lost their lives and 12,000 houses have been damaged. In Uttarakhand, at least 75 people have died in rain-related accidents since the monsoon began.

Rain fury: A damaged road following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, where over 330 people have died since the monsoon began. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has declared the rain havoc a State calamity.

In spate: A man watches the swollen Sutlej river after heavy rain at Rampur in Himachal Pradesh.

Deep cut: A view of the portion of a road which was washed away by the raging river in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

On edge: People stand by a road washed away by the swollen Beas river in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

Broken link: The damaged Shimla­Kalka railway track, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, near Summer Hill on the outskirts of Shimla.

Clearing a path: An excavator being used at the site of a landslip on the outskirts of Shimla. Days of intense rain across northern India rendered many areas inaccessible as bridges were destroyed and roads were blocked, officials said.

Broken and battered: A portion of the Badrinath National Highway collapsed due to a landslip, after heavy rain, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Road to normalcy: Restoration work under way on the National Highway that was blocked at Bhanerpani in Chamoli district.

No way home: A vehicle stranded in debris after a landslip on the National Highway in Chamoli.

Filled to the brim: An aerial survey was conducted to inspect the increased water level of the Ganga in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.