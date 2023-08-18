Himachal Pradesh CM declares State a ‘Natural Calamity Affected Area’

August 18, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Following the heavy loss of life and property caused by incessant rains that triggered landslides and floods, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on August 18 declared Himachal Pradesh a ‘Natural Calamity Affected Area’.

Torrential rains, floods and landslides killed around 330 people, with over 12,000 houses damaged. The State has suffered a loss of over ₹10,000 crore.

“Roads connecting villages to highways and national highways were damaged badly. Water and power supply schemes were badly hit, besides agriculture and horticulture sectors have also suffered huge losses,” the CM said.

He added that communication systems have also been adversely affected.

As a precaution many people have been evacuated from their homes and shifted to safer places.

Mr. Sukhu added that the State government was working on a war footing to provide immediate relief to all those affected. The administration has been asked to evaluate loss of property, livestock, damage to infrastructure and present a report to the government.

While urging the Central Government to provide assistance, he declared the state as ‘Natural Calamity Affected Area’.