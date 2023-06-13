HamberMenu
Farmers end stir in Haryana over sunflower MSP

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said the farmers have been assured of an “appropriate price” for the crop

June 13, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers gathered on the road to hold mahapanchyat over their demand for the MSP for sunflower seed, in Kurukshetra on Monday.

Farmers gathered on the road to hold mahapanchyat over their demand for the MSP for sunflower seed, in Kurukshetra on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The agitating farmers, who had blocked the National Highway in Kurukshetra of Haryana a day ago, on June 13, announced to lift the blockade after the government’s assurance of an “appropriate price” for sunflower crop.

The protesting farmers were demanding the purchase of sunflower crop at Minimum Support Price (MSP) among other demands. Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma told the media that farmers have been assured of an “appropriate price” for the crop.

Protest ends

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that after deliberations with the district administration, farmers have decided to end the protest and the blockade will be lifted.

On Monday, farmers had gathered for a mahapanchayat called by the outfit Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) at Pipli town, situated near National Highway 44 in Kurukshetra. Later, they gathered on the highway and blocked it, saying they have been forced to block the highway till their demands are fulfilled. The highway connects Delhi with Amritsar and Chandigarh.

Apart from demanding the purchase of sunflower crop at the MSP, the protesters were also seeking the release of all farmer leaders who were arrested at Shahabad, a few days ago during a protest.

The farmers had blocked National Highway 44 at Shahabad for five to six hours on June 6 as well. The blockade was later cleared by the police, following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

