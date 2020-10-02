Farmers continue protests across Punjab

Akali Dal stands exposed, says Congress.

Members of as many as 31 farmer outfits on Thursday blocked railway traffic by squatting on tracks in many parts of Punjab as a part of their indefinite ‘rail roko’ agitation, against Centre’s agriculture sector legislations.

Groups of farmers also staged dharnas outside residences of several BJP leaders. Besides, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) took out a ‘kisan march’ in several parts of the State.

Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bhartaiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda), said farmer groups had laid siege to 30 railway tracks across the State. “We have started ‘dharnas’ at key toll plazas. We have also started a campaign to boycott products of corporate houses that we believe have a big hand in getting the farm legislations passed by the Central government,” he said.

The Akali Dal’s march started from all three Sikh religious Takhts — Sri Akal Takht at Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo and Sri Keshgarh Sahib at Sri Anandpur Sahib — and culminated in Mohali district.

Congress leader and Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa hit out at the Akali Dal, saying that the march was nothing but “an unsuccessful attempt by the so called ‘panthic’ party to revive its political fortunes”. “Its mask of duplicity has come off and it stands exposed not only before Punjab but the whole world. Already the Sikh Panth has discarded the Akali Dal in the aftermath of the sacrilege and firing incidents at Bargari and Behbal Kalan and now the farmers have also come to know the true colours of SAD. These attempts by the SAD for regaining the lost political ground will prove futile,” said Mr. Randhawa.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema termed the ‘tractor rallies’ of the SAD “mere drama” to stay relevant in State politics and to regain its lost political ground by exploiting the religious sentiments of the Sikhs.