Farmer found dead, kin blame loan burden

Unable to repay a loan of around ₹50,000, a 38-year-old farmer in Bijnor district allegedly killed himself on Sunday. The police, however, suspect depression because of trouble in domestic life could be the cause.

Neighbours saw the farmer, a resident of Salempur village under Heempur Deepa police station, leaving his house around noon. When he didn’t return, relatives started searching for him. His body was found in the nearby jungle.

According to local sources, only his elder daughter was at home when the farmer left home.

The deceased’s wife said he was the sole earning member in the family and was tense for the past year because of being unable to repay the loan.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health; 011-4076 9002 (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)