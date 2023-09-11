Eye on Lok Sabha polls, RJD, JD(U) hold parallel meetings in Patna

September 11, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Patna

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal (United) on Monday held parallel meetings to chalk out the strategy for the coming Lok Sabha polls. RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav held a meeting with senior leaders of the Patna, Munger, Magadh and Bhagalpur divisions whereas JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held separate meetings with district–in-charges and divisional in-charges at his official residence. Both took the feedback at the ground level and issued instructions to their leaders.

All the district presidents and divisional in-charges of the JD(U) were present at the meeting, including JD(U) State president Umesh Kushwaha. However, party’s national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh was not present due to personal reasons. Mr. Kumar will continue this meeting on Tuesday as well in which he will meet all block leaders.

Mr. Kumar has already met his party’s MPs and MLAs and is now meeting leaders at the district and divisional levels.

“The Lok Sabha elections will take place in 2024 and all the political parties are making preparations so it is obvious that we will also do the same. Keeping the general election in mind, our leader is taking the feedback from the ground level. Based on the feedback, he will give further instructions. He has already held a separate meeting with MPs, MLAs and MLCs including former lawmakers. It is time to meet leaders of the block and district level. We have formed INDIA bloc to fight strongly against the BJP,” JD(U) MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.

Mr. Yadav too held a meeting to take the feedback from party officials and on strengthening the organisation. On the second day of the RJD’s meeting, Mr. Yadav asked his party leaders to strengthen the party at the ground level and be prepared for the Lok Sabha polls.

Only objective

After the meeting, RJD State president Jagdanand Singh said the party had only one objective to save the country from “rioters”.

“The rioters and fanatics who are destroying this country have to be removed from power. We have taken the pledge today to throw the BJP government out of power from the Centre. BJP leaders are already feeling threatened after the formation of the INDIA bloc. We have called the meeting to discuss every issue and also took the feedback from the ground,” Mr. Singh said.

During the meeting, Mr. Yadav asked party leaders to strengthen the organisation at the booth level by forming a committee which can have more than 15 members. He expressed apprehension that the Lok Sabha election may be advanced so all the party leaders must be prepared.

The meeting of both the RJD and the JD(U) assumed significance before the first coordination committee meeting of the INDIA bloc in Delhi on September 13 in which many issues would be discussed including seat-sharing among the 28 opposition parties.

Taking a dig at the meeting, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Vijay Kumar Sinha said let them hold any meeting but the issue of seat-sharing would never resolve among the opposition parties.