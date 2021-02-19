Other States

Ex-RSS man joins drive for anti-CAA memorial

A former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist was among hundreds of people who have responded to a drive to collect “protest gamosas” for a proposed memorial for the “martyrs” of the movement against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Assam unit of the Congress claimed on Friday.

‘Gamosa’ with message

A ‘gamosa’ is a traditional Assamese scarf-towel. The Congress aims to collect at least 50 lakh ‘gamosas’ with anti-CAA messages and names of donors to be displayed at the memorial it has promised to build after coming to power in Assam.

“I demand a complete rollback of CAA as a responsible citizen,” said Mukul Chandra Saikia, a former RSS member and educationist.

