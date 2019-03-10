Other States

Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Pulwama

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglish area of Tral in south Kashmir district after receiving specific intelligence input about presence of the militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated the firing, triggering an encounter, the official said.

The exchange of firing is going on, he said, adding that further details were awaited.

