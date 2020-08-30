Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants on outskirts of Srinagar

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants after the ultras fired on a ‘naka’ party of the forces on the outskirts of the city here on Saturday, police said.
The militants fired on a joint ‘naka’ of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pantha Chowk area late on Saturday, a police official said.
He said the joint parties of the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation there.
During the searches in the area, the militants again fired on the search party of the forces, who retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official said.
He said reinforcements have been rushed to the area and the cordon has been tightened.
Further details are awaited, the official added.
This is the second gunfight of the day in the Kashmir Valley. Earlier in the day, three Hizbul Mujahideen militants and an Army jawan were killed in a gunfight in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.
