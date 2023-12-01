HamberMenu
Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Pulwama

“The police and security forces are on job,” a police spokesperson said

December 01, 2023 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Security forces engaged a group of hiding terrorists in a gunfight at Arihal village in Pulwama of south Kashmir on Thursday evening.

“The police and security forces are on job,” a police spokesperson said.

In a separate incident, the the police said a module of The Resistance Front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted and two associates of terrorists were arrested at Handwara in north Kashmir.

“A module of LeT/TRF was busted and arms recovered from Tutigund forest on the disclosure of Parvaiz Ahmad Dar and Showkat Ahmad Shergujri, both residents of Tutigund Handwara,” the police said.

The police said more arrests and recoveries were expected in the case.

