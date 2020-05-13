Efforts on to resolve issues at quarantine centres for migrants: Bihar govt

At a time when stories of woes, anguish and violent protests from COVID-19 quarantine centres for migrants in different parts of Bihar are going viral on social media every day, the government has said effective steps are being taken to resolve their problem, while the Opposition has allegedly dubbed these centres as ‘torture camps’.

The Bihar government has been running over 3,600 quarantine centres at block level in different districts and over 170 relief camps in the State for the migrants coming from other States to stay put in confinement for 21 days. According to government data, over 1.22 lakh migrants are quarantined at block-level centres, while over 68,000 are staying put at relief camps.

In recent days, these migrants with cheap smartphones in their hands, had posted several videos on social media over the lack of food, basic amenities and improper behaviour by local officials. In some videos, they were seen defecating in open areas due to lack of toilets.

On Tuesday, a video on social media showed over 250 migrant workers quarantined at the government middle and high schools at Pandarak, near Barh in Patna rural area, protesting and blocking National Highway-31 over lack of basic amenities and substandard food being served to them.

Similar videos came from West Champaran district, where migrant workers quarantined at Machchargama Middle School in Yogapatti block complained of food not served on time and at Nawalpur in the same block. Some others were seen marching to the local Yogapatti police station protesting insanitary conditions at their centre. They complained that 25 of them are being kept in a single room without any masks, sanitizers and soaps.

The migrant workers from Piprasi block reportedly rued the stale food with worms served to them. Several videos of migrants voicing their woes have been pouring in from Purnea, Saharsha, Katihar, Bhojpur, Kaimur, Rohtas, Sitamarhi, Nawada, Banka, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur and Siwan districts too.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is said to be monitoring the situation of these quarantine and relief centres round the clock with everyday review meetings with top officials and video conferencing with District Magistrates, directing them to provide all basic amenities like soaps, mugs, buckets, mask, three-time meals and milk for children there. However, videos highlighting their woes keep surfacing on social media.

“The State government is running around 3,500 quarantine centres at a very short notice…nevertheless, the complaints about lack of facilities may be coming from not even 1% of these centres…the government has instructed all District Magistrates to resolve any such complaints or issue without any delay”, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said.

Opposition’s charge

However, the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is also Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, tweeted on Tuesday in Hindi, “Quarantine centres in Bihar have been converted into torture camps”.

Along with his tweet, he also uploaded a video of a migrant worker who had come from Karnataka and staying at a quarantine centre in Shambhuganj block of Banka district, showing his fractured hand. The migrant worker is heard in the video complaining his hand was fractured by cops who thrashed him badly when he asked for better quality of food.

Tejashwi Yadav returned to Bihar on Monday after a prolonged absence due to lockdown. He was said to be stranded in Delhi but has been taking on the government on social media for its failure to tackle the situation in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 testing in Bihar has been worryingly low while the surge of positive case is alarmingly high”, he tweeted on Tuesday, while demanding that “at least 5,000 tests need to be done every day in the State”.

Meanwhile, 1.33 lakh migrants have returned to Bihar by 96 trains from May 10, while 2.5 lakh are expected to reach the State in next one week by 167 trains.

On Wednesday, as many as 24 trains are scheduled to reach different stations in Bihar carrying over 30, 000 passengers.

Bihar, so far, has reported 879 COVID-19 positive cases with 390 recovered and 483 active cases. As many as 39,918 sample tests have been done in the State and six deaths have been reported due to the pandemic disease.