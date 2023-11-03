HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED raids in Rajasthan in alleged Jal Jivan Mission scam linked money laundering case

A total of 25 premises in the State capital Jaipur, and Dausa, including that of ACS in the PHE department, Subodh Agarwal, are being covered, official sources said

November 03, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday (November 3) conducted fresh searches in poll-bound Rajasthan, including at the premises of a senior IAS officer, as part of its money laundering investigation into the alleged Jal Jivan Mission scam, official sources said.

ALSO READ
Rajasthan ACB arrests ED officer a day after summons to Congress chief’s sons

A total of 25 premises in the State capital Jaipur, and Dausa, including that of ACS in the PHE department, Subodh Agarwal, are being covered, they said.

Some other linked persons are also being covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The Central agency had carried out similar raids in this case in September. The State will vote for its 200-member assembly on November 25.

Related Topics

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Rajasthan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.