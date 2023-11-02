HamberMenu
ED officer arrested in Jaipur by Rajasthan ACB

According to the Bureau, those arrested are Naval Kishore Meena, Enforcement Officer of the ED in Imphal and his local associate Babulal Meena, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh

November 02, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau on November 2 arrested an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, who is posted in Manipur's Imphal, and an associate in Jaipur for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh, officials said.

The accused officer was allegedly demanding ₹17 lakh in lieu of settling the case against the complainant in the chit fund case.

According to a statement of the Bureau, those arrested are Naval Kishore Meena, Enforcement Officer of the ED in Imphal and his local associate Babulal Meena.

The complainant informed the Bureau that a bribe amount of ₹17 lakh was allegedly demanded by Naval Kishore Meena for settling the case registered against him in the office of the ED in Imphal.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB team arrested the two for allegedly taking a bribe amount of ₹15 lakh.

Naval Kishore is a resident of Vimalpura village of Bassi of Jaipur district, while his associate Babulal is working as a Junior Assistant in Sub Registrar Office of Mundawar in newly formed Kotpulti-Behror district.

