ED provisionally attaches assets of Nawab Malik

NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik being taken to court, from the Arthur Raod Jail, in Mumbai on March 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

They include a commercial unit, five flats in Mumbai and an agricultural land

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday provisionally attached properties worth nearly ₹15 crore belonging to jailed Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik, his family members and two companies under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The properties attached include one owned by Munira Plumber, five flats in Mumbai, a commercial unit and an agricultural land in Osmanabad district, measuring 147.79 acres.

The ED had initiated investigation against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and others on the basis of an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 3 under various charges, including raising funds for terrorist act, conspiracy and holding proceeds of crime. The FIR named Dawood Ibrahim, Haji Anees, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Chikna and Tiger Menon. It mentioned that Ibrahim had left India but started controlling his criminal activities through his sister Haseena Parkar and others.

It was revealed during the investigation that a prime property of Ms. Plumber was usurped by Mr. Malik through a company — M/s Solidus Investments Private Ltd — owned by his family members and controlled by him with active connivance of Ms. Parkar and her aides. Mr. Malik had allegedly usurped the three–acre prime land and the building in Mumbai.

As per the ED, the rent of ₹11.70 crore received from this property in the two entities — M/s. Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. and M/s. Malik Infrastructure — is also deemed proceeds of crime.

The five–time MLA was arrested on February 24 after being questioned by the ED for seven hours. He has been lodged at Arthur Road Jail since March 7 for a case dating back to 1999.