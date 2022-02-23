Mahrashtra Minister Nawab Malik arrested by ED in money laundering case

The case involves alleged land and money transactions between the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and the minister for minority development and aukaf of Maharashtra.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers scuffle with police personnel during their protest, outside ED office after Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was brought for enquiry, in Mumbai on February 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The case involves alleged land and money transactions between the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and the minister for minority development and aukaf of Maharashtra.

The Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Mr Malik was questioned by the central agency for over six hours after ED officials reached his residence at 7 am. He will soon be produced before the special prevention of money laundering act court. He walked out of the ED office sloganeering, "We will fight, we will win and we will expose everyone" in Hindi.

The case involves alleged land and money transactions between the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and the minister for minority development and aukaf of Maharashtra.

On February 18, a special court remanded Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar to ED custody for seven days in the same case.

The ED's case is based on a FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency on February 3 this year against Dawood who has been designated as a 'Global Terrorist' by the United Nation also listed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for being involved in terrorist activities, smuggling, narco terrorism, underworld criminal syndicate, money laundering, unauthorised possession/acquisition of assets for raising terror funds and is working in collaboration with international terrorist organisation including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al Qaeda.