Don’t impose books of private publishers, Punjab’s private schools told

Accreditation, no-objection certificate of the guilty schools will be revoked, says Punjab govt.

The Punjab government has directed private schools not to impose books of private publishers on students.

It has also asked them to recommend books published by the certified institutes.

The School Education Department has issued letters to all private schools affiliated to the CBSE, the ICSE and the Punjab School Education Board to protect the interests of the students.

The statement said some private schools had been asking students to buy the books of private publishers and uniforms from special shops.

Exorbitant prices

“Students and their parents have to buy these books at exorbitant prices. In view of the complaints received in this regard, the Department has issued instructions to the managements of private schools not to directly or indirectly force the students and their parents to purchase books and uniforms from special shops-firms. The accreditation, no-objection certificate of the guilty schools will be revoked,” it said..