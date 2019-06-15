Doctors stir: Home Ministry sends advisory to West Bengal

As the stand off between the West Bengal government and the junior doctors of the State-run hospitals continued for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought an urgent report from the State government on the on-going strike and also issued an advisory on the issue

The Ministry said, “This Ministry is in receipt of a number of representations from doctors, and medical associations from different parts of country for their security in view of the ongoing strike by doctors in West Bengal. It is requested that a detailed report be sent urgently on the ongoing strike by the doctors.”

Though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed her government had accepted “all demands of the protesting doctors”, the protesting junior doctors persisted with their demand that the Chief Minister visit the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital (NRSMCH).