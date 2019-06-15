Other States

Doctors stir: Home Ministry sends advisory to West Bengal

more-in

Strike enters sixth day; Mamata says all demands accepted

As the stand off between the West Bengal government and the junior doctors of the State-run hospitals continued for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought an urgent report from the State government on the on-going strike and also issued an advisory on the issue

The Ministry said, “This Ministry is in receipt of a number of representations from doctors, and medical associations from different parts of country for their security in view of the ongoing strike by doctors in West Bengal. It is requested that a detailed report be sent urgently on the ongoing strike by the doctors.”

Though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed her government had accepted “all demands of the protesting doctors”, the protesting junior doctors persisted with their demand that the Chief Minister visit the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital (NRSMCH).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other States
West Bengal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 2:59:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/doctors-stir-home-ministry-sends-advisory-to-west-bengal/article27951455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY