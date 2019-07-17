Direct poll for civic chiefs in Haryana

The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved an amendment to the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973, making the election of the presidents of municipal councils and municipal committees direct.

An official statement said the election would be held under the supervision and control of the State Election Commission on the pattern of the election of Mayors of Municipal Corporations.

“Provision has been made to ensure at least one session of municipality of at least three days once in every six months in addition to the existing provisions of monthly meetings as mentioned in Section 25 of the Municipal Act. ,” said the statement.

The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, also approved the amendment by way of an Ordinance for conducting the elections of the newly constituted municipal corporations within five years from the date of their constitution.

It also gave the nod to the amendment to the Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) Rules, 2008 to bring more similarity and uniformity with the pattern being adopted by the UPSC.