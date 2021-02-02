Diamond Harbour TMC MLA joins BJP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Diamond Harbour Dipak Kumar Halder on Tuesday joined the BJP. He resigned from the TMC on Monday.
During the day, he participated in a BJP rally at Baruipur, where BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee were present.
Mr. Halder had said he did not get the desired respect from the TMC and was not allowed to work freely.
Diamond Harbour is also the constituency from where TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was elected in 2019.
The development comes a few days after five TMC leaders, including Mr. Banerjee and three MLAs, joined the BJP- on Saturday. A number of local TMC leaders also joined the BJP at the rally.
The BJP had only three MLAs in West Bengal after the 2016 Assembly polls . The number has now increased to almost 30. The number in the 2019 bypolls increased to six. In the past one and a half years, more than 20 MLAs from the TMC, Left parties and the Congress have joined the BJP.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath