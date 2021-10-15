Other States

Delhi records minimum temperature of 18.6 degree C

Delhi woke up to a slight chill in the air on October 15 as the minimum temperature settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the weather office, it is likely to be a clear, sunny day with the maximum temperature reaching up to 34 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 68% at 8.30 am.

Delhi's maximum temperature on October 14 settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, and the Met department has predicted a cloudy sky with light or moderate rains over the weekend.

The minimum temperature in the city on October 14 was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, it said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

JCO among two Army personnel killed in J&K encounter

AAP terms as 'dictatorship' Centre's decision to increase BSF jurisdiction in Punjab, other States

Coal crisis | Centre's responsibility to supply coal to states on time, says Rajasthan Minister

Carry out just necessary expenses as Air Inida's disinvestment likely to complete in 10 weeks: Government

Burning effigies on Dussehra across country either on Friday or Saturday, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha

PM Modi to address event organised to mark launch of seven new defence companies

Have faith in the Gandhis, says Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Harish Rawat and K.C. Venugopal

Bangladesh ‘promptly’ dealt with communal disturbances during Durga puja: India

Elgar Parishad case | Varavara Rao need not surrender until October 28: Bombay High Court

PMC Bank fraud case: Bombay High Court rejects Rakesh Wadhawan's medical bail plea

Court to pass order on Aryan Khan’s bail plea on October 20

Government aims to make forensic teams’ site visit mandatory in crimes that attract over 6-year jail: Amit Shah

Motor Vehicles Act a piece of welfare legislation: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | SIT takes Union Minister's son, 3 others to recreate sequence of events

Congress will win Goa elections in 2022, Lok Sabha polls in 2024: Chidambaram

Attack on federal structure of India: TMC on Centre extending BSF’s jurisdiction

Excavation completed on Sela tunnel to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh

Justice Malimath takes oath as the new Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court

BJP demands probe into recruitments during Congress rule in Rajasthan

Low pressure area formed in BoB, Odisha likely to get light to moderate rainfall on Dasara

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2021 10:04:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/delhi-records-minimum-temperature-of-186-degree-c/article37000584.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY