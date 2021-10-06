Other States

Delhi govt. sends ration scheme file to L-G again

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.  

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday once again sent the file related to the Delhi government’s ambitious Doorstep Delivery of Ration project to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal.

Last week, the Delhi High Court had allowed the government to conditionally implement the scheme. Mr. Kejriwal appealed to the L-G to approve the scheme so that the beneficiaries start getting the ration delivered at their doorstep soon.

Hearing a writ petition on September 27, the High Court modified its order dated March 22, 2021, allowing the Delhi government to implement the scheme and deduct the supply being given to the Fair Price Shops in proportion to the beneficiaries opting for doorstep delivery.

Model optional

The court , in its order, also stated that the doorstep delivery model was optional for the beneficiaries and they can choose to go back to the ration distribution system through FPS.

The Delhi government was about to start the implementation of the scheme before it was stalled.

According to the government, the matter was heard by the High Court on September 27 with the court taking note of the government counsel’s submission that most of the beneficiaries had opted for supply of ration at their doorstep.

The counsel had also submitted that the Delhi government will also give an option to the beneficiaries to opt out of the scheme if they so desire.

After the implementation of the scheme, ration card holders will not have to wait for the opening of ration shops or stand in long queues, the government said.

Ration will be delivered at the beneficiaries’ doorsteps in sealed packets and no convenience fee will be charged.

The beneficiaries will just need to provide their thumb impression to receive the ration, the government added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Charanjit Singh Channi meets Amit Shah, seeks sealing of international border to stop drugs chain

Navjot Singh Sidhu attempts to win over ‘annoyed’ Congress leadership

Gandhian institution gets back land in Jaipur

Leadership change chorus growing in Odisha Congress after poll debacles

Amit Shah to visit J&K, his first since Article 370 read down by Parliament in Aug. 2019

Lakhimpur Kheri violence has put democracy under threat: Ashok Gehlot

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Reporter’s father says he died after being run over

Srinagar’s popular medical shop owner shot dead by militants
ADG Gorakhpur Zone Akhil Kumar interacts with the family members of a victim of the Lakhimpur incident, at Moharnia village in Bahraich district on October 5, 2021.

Bullet injury ignored; family of dead Kheri farmer wants second autopsy

Congress fields candidates for Bihar by-poll

Baseer Ahmad Khan removed as advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Case against Priyanka, Deependra Hooda, Ajay Kumar Lallu in Sitapur

PCI asks for report on journalist’s death in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Punjab Congress to march towards Lakhimpur if Priyanka not released: Sidhu

Five Army columns engaged in flood relief ops in Bengal: Defence official

M.P. government to provide free sand to PMAY beneficiaries for construction of houses

Akhilesh Yadav announces 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' from October 12 in Uttar Pradesh

Governor to administer Mamata’s oath as MLA on Oct. 7

Mamata Banerjee should address the reason behind flooding in West Bengal, not write to PM, Jharkhand: Dilip Ghosh

Bail for Assam model who knocked down 8 road workers raises stink

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2021 1:03:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/delhi-govt-sends-ration-scheme-file-to-l-g-again/article36849708.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY