Delhi govt. sends ration scheme file to L-G again

The move follows HC’s nod for its implementation last week

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday once again sent the file related to the Delhi government’s ambitious Doorstep Delivery of Ration project to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal.

Last week, the Delhi High Court had allowed the government to conditionally implement the scheme. Mr. Kejriwal appealed to the L-G to approve the scheme so that the beneficiaries start getting the ration delivered at their doorstep soon.

Hearing a writ petition on September 27, the High Court modified its order dated March 22, 2021, allowing the Delhi government to implement the scheme and deduct the supply being given to the Fair Price Shops in proportion to the beneficiaries opting for doorstep delivery.

Model optional

The court , in its order, also stated that the doorstep delivery model was optional for the beneficiaries and they can choose to go back to the ration distribution system through FPS.

The Delhi government was about to start the implementation of the scheme before it was stalled.

According to the government, the matter was heard by the High Court on September 27 with the court taking note of the government counsel’s submission that most of the beneficiaries had opted for supply of ration at their doorstep.

The counsel had also submitted that the Delhi government will also give an option to the beneficiaries to opt out of the scheme if they so desire.

After the implementation of the scheme, ration card holders will not have to wait for the opening of ration shops or stand in long queues, the government said.

Ration will be delivered at the beneficiaries’ doorsteps in sealed packets and no convenience fee will be charged.

The beneficiaries will just need to provide their thumb impression to receive the ration, the government added.