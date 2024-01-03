GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi-bound flight makes emergency landing at Patna airport

Soon after the take-off the pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the technical glitch and sought permission to make an emergency landing at Patna Airport itself.

January 03, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Jai Prakash Narayan airport in Patna. File

Jai Prakash Narayan airport in Patna. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi-bound flight having 187 passengers and crew members on board made an emergency landing at Patna airport on Wednesday after the aircraft Indigo-6E 2074 developed a technical glitch.

All the passengers are safe and the technical team is examining the aircraft.

The aircraft was scheduled to take off from Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport Patna to Delhi at 12 noon, but the flight was delayed by 40 minutes from its scheduled time. It took off for Delhi at 12:40 PM, however shortly after the take off, a technical glitch developed and it made the emergency landing.

The pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the technical glitch and sought permission to make an emergency landing at Patna Airport itself.

Bihar water resources department minister Sanjay Jha and Janata Dal-(United) MP from Sitamarhi Sunil Kumar Pintu were also on board.

“All the passengers are safe. The aircraft is not damaged. The pilot had given the message to ATC after a technical glitch was developed. Indigo is arranging another plane for the passengers. However, some passengers have returned home,“ an official of Patna Airport said.  

