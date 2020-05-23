Death toll in Pune climbs to 250; tally reaches 5,014

At least eight deaths and more than 200 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Pune district on Friday, as its cumulative case tally breached the 5,000 mark, Its death toll has risen to 250, authorities said.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr. Deepak Mhaisekar said of the total 5,014 cases, 2,212 are active while 2,552 patients have recovered and been discharged across the district till date.

So far, more than 40 personnel of the Pune Municipal Corporation have tested positive for the virus, while five people, including four municipal corporation cleaners, have succumbed to the contagion, sources said.

Along with the fatalities in Pune, the death toll in Pune division — which also includes Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur — has climbed to 295. Four deaths in Solapur took its death toll to 37 on Friday, while Satara reported two fatalities to take its toll to five.

The fatalities in Sangli and Kolhapur remain the same as nearly a month ago, each district having reported one death each.

Dr. Mhaisekar said the division’s total case tally currently stands at 6,029. Of these 2,807 are active cases, with 197 critical patients.

The number of cases continued to mount in Kolhapur district, with at least 49 cases being reported since Thursday night, taking the district’s total to 228.

“Of these, 213 cases are currently active in Kolhapur. Additionally, 20 new cases have been reported from Satara to take its total case tally to 201. Only 90 of these are active,” Dr. Mhaisekar said.

After Pune, the other major hotspot in the division is Solapur, which has witnessed a steady rise in cases and reported 46 new cases on Friday. Its case tally is now 524.

“The samples of 65,551 people have been tested across the division so far, of which results of 56,445 have been received, while the rest are awaited. Of these, 50, 314 samples have returned negative, while 6,029 tested positive,” he said.