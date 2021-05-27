Cyclone Yaas weakens into deep depression

It lies centred over south Jharkhand

Heavy rain lashed northern Odisha on May 27 as cyclone Yaas dissipated into a deep depression over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the atmospheric system moved northwestwards with a speed of about seven kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood, about 70 km west-southwest of Jamshedpur and 70 km south south-east of Ranchi.

The system is very likely to move nearly northwards and weaken gradually into a depression during the next six hours, the IMD said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to make an aerial survey to assess the damage caused by Yaas.

Spells of heavy rain were recorded at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts.

Incessant rain in Keonjhar district sent the Baitarani River into spate in summer season. Due to heavy rain in Similipal biosphere area, there was an increase in water level in rivers originating from Similipal. The State Water Resources Department, however, ruled out any threat of flood.

Vehicular movement on National Highway 49 on Keonjhar-Mayurbhanj district border was affected as water was flowing on the highway.

There has been an improvement in the water-logging situation in Bhadrak and Balasore district coastal villages, which were inundated following a tidal surge on Wednesday.