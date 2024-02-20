GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Curfew lifted entirely from riot-hit Banbhoolpura in Haldwani

The violence broke out on February 8 after the demolition of the madrasa in Banbhoolpura

February 20, 2024 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Dehradun

PTI
Security personnel keeping vigil outside the closed houses of Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani in Uttarakhand. File.

Security personnel keeping vigil outside the closed houses of Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani in Uttarakhand. File.

Curfew was lifted entirely from the riot-hit Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani on February 20 morning, 12 days after the restrictions were first clamped following violence over the demolition of an "illegal" madrasa.

Curfew was lifted with effect from 5 a.m., according to an official order.

Also read | Sticks, stones, and bullet wounds in Haldwani

During the days the curfew remained in force, the administration gave relaxation for varying durations.

The violence broke out on February 8 after the demolition of the madrasa in Banbhoolpura. Locals hurled stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police on the day, forcing many personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than 100 people, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.

Sixty-eight people have so far been arrested in connection with the violence. Their properties have also been attached.

Watch | Uttarakhand Haldwani violence | All you need to know | Video Credit: R.V. Moorthy
Uttarakhand

