Violence over madrasa demolition | Curfew lifted from outer areas of Haldwani in Uttarakhand

"Patrolling is continuously being done in the affected area and the situation is under control," Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Anshuman said.

February 10, 2024 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - Haldwani (Uttarakhand)

PTI
A police officer gestures as a bulldozer demolishes a property during a government demolition drive, in Haldwani, in Uttarakhand.

A police officer gestures as a bulldozer demolishes a property during a government demolition drive, in Haldwani, in Uttarakhand. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Curfew has been lifted from the outer areas of violence-hit Uttarakhand town, but it remains in force in the Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an illegally-built madrasa on February 9. Shops on the outskirts of the town opened on February 10 but schools remain closed.

"Patrolling is continuously being done in the affected area and the situation is under control," Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Law and Order, A. P. Anshuman, who is camping in Haldwani, said.

“Five people involved in the violence have so far been arrested and three FIRs registered,” the officer said. “Internet services continue to be suspended to prevent rumours from spreading through social media platforms. However, the residents of the Banbhoolpura area, where the curfew is still in force, are being allowed to buy essentials from time to time,” the ADG said.

“The movement of trains up to Kathgodam has also been resumed,” he added. “No fresh untoward incident has been reported from anywhere. Six rioters were killed in Thursday’s violence,” officials said.

More than 60 people were hurt on Thursday as locals hurled stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge in a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

Seven people, including a journalist, were under treatment on Friday at three different hospitals. Three of them were said to be in a serious condition.

