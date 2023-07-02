HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Curfew in Manipur to be relaxed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 3

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Biren Singh inspected the on-ground situation at the hills adjoining Bishnupur-Churachandpur

July 02, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Imphal

ANI
Supporters of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh gather to stop him going to Rajbhawan to resign as Chief Minister, in Imphal, Friday, June 30, 2023.

Supporters of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh gather to stop him going to Rajbhawan to resign as Chief Minister, in Imphal, Friday, June 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The curfew in the West Imphal district would be relaxed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday after Chief Minister Biren Singh inspected the ground situation at the hills adjoining Bishnupur-Churachandpur on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Biren Singh inspected the on-ground situation at the hills adjoining Bishnupur-Churachandpur.

ALSO READ
Four killed in fresh violence in foothill districts of Manipur

The order by the District Magistrate said, "There is considerable improvement of law and orders in the district and there is need to relax the restriction of movement to facilitate general public to purchase the essential items including medicines and food items."

"Now, therefore, restriction of movement of general public outside their residences is hereby lifted for 3rd July, 2023 (Monday) from 05:00 A.M. to 06:00 P.M. for all areas of Imphal West District," the order stated.

"However, movement of persons belonging to essential services such as Health, Electricity, PHED, Municipality, Press and Electronic media and functioning of Courts shall be exempted from further imposition of curfew after the expiry of the period of relaxation," the order further stated.

ALSO READ
Manipur situation will improve in 7-10 days, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Ethnic clashes broke out in the State nearly two months ago on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Assam Rifles have evacuated over 50,000 displaced persons from all communities in violence-hit Manipur to date and provided them safe passage, shelter, food, and medicines.

Earlier on June 24, Home Minister Shah gave an assurance of restoring peace in the state, while the opposition parties questioned PM Narendra Modi's 'silence' on the matter at the all-party meeting on the violence in Manipur.

ALSO READ
Demonstrations held in Manipur demanding peaceful resolution to crisis

A meeting was also called by Amit Shah to take stock of the situation in the violence-wracked state. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, and CPI (M) MP John Brittas, among other leaders, were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Manipur / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.