Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, four killed 

July 02, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 03:21 pm IST - IMPHAL

At least four men were killed in fresh round of violence in Manipur on July 2. The incident took place in areas in the adjoining districts of Bishnupur and Churachandpur. Police said the three villagers in Bishnupur were killed in an “unprovoked attack.”

Heisnam Balram Singh, Superintendent of Police, Bishnupur said that around 12.05 a.m. on July 2 bunkers set up by villagers near Khujuma Tabi, a Meitei village, were attacked by armed miscreants.

“The bunker set up by the villagers in the ridges since the start of the violence in May, were attacked from two directions on Sunday. Three villagers were killed by the miscreants who have suspected to have come from the hills. By the time police reached the spot, they had left but took vantage positions and an exchange of fire took place,” Mr. Singh told The Hindu. He said the village runs along the State highway.

He said following the incident large number of agitated people came out and stormed the nearby Kuki villages of Langza and Chinglangmei in Churachandpur district.

“The police teams of Bishnupur and Churachandpur are coordinating to assess the scale of violence,” Mr. Singh said.

He added that locals took the bodies to Kumbi legislator Sanasam Premchandra Singh’s house where Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had also arrived.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) said that around 12 a.m. Sunday, the Kuki-Zo tribal villages of Langza and Chinglangmei were attacked. A village volunteer was killed.

It said that a church was razed to the ground.

Churachandpur SP Karthik Malladi could not be reached for comments.

As many as 138 people have been killed and over 60,000 displaced since May 3, when the ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities erupted.