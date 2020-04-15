COVID-19 patients segregated on basis of religion at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, according to reports

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has reportedly segregated wards of COVID-19 patients along religious lines, keeping members of two major communities, Hindus and Muslims, in separate wards.

Normally, at civil hospitals, wards are segregated as per gender: separate wards for male and female patients.

However, in this case, the wards have been segregated to keep patients of both communities separate.

Officials of the civil hospital and the State Health Department are tight-lipped after local media reported on the issue, but insiders said that the decision was taken after a large number of cases were reported from a cluster of a religious gathering in Delhi and their contacts in minority-dominated pockets of Ahmedabad.

As per the data, more than 50% of the total cases from Ahmedabad have emerged from select clusters of minority pockets in the city.

A doctor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that certain patients from the Hindu community were not comfortable being in the same ward as those of the Muslim community.

“After some patients complained, it was decided to segregate them on a temporary basis,” the doctor said.