Tablighi members found infected

The novel coronavirus infection is spreading to more districts in Gujarat. On Friday, seven cases were recorded in Bharuch in the first occurrence of COVID-19 in the district.

They are all members of Tabligh Jamaat from Tamil Nadu and Haryana, who had arrived here for preaching in villages of Bharuch.

“Seven cases have been reported from a village in Bharuch. They are all Jamaat members, five from Tamil Nadu and two from Haryana,” a top official from Bharuch told The Hindu.

Also read: Coronavirus | 76 new cases found in Gujarat

He said they stayed in a mosque and were asked to undergo a test.

DGP Shivanand Jha said a total of 130 people had been identified in the State, who had attended Tabligh Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi in March. Of them, 13 tested positive, including one who died.