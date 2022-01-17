COVID-19: Manipur sees a sudden spike in number of cases

279 cases were detected in the 24 hours, the highest number in the last four months.

A sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 infected persons in Manipur has led to caution among the health workers. Officials said that in the last 24 hours ending at 5 p.m. on Sunday, there were 279 positive cases out of 1,938 persons tested. It is the highest number of cases in the last four months.

The positivity rate is 14.4%, while the recovery rate is 97.41%. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Manipur has gone up to 1,27,258 out of which 1,282 are active cases.

Officials said that efforts were on to track down those persons who were in close contact with the infected persons for declaring their houses as containment areas.

Health Director K. Rajo said, “So far, the total number of recovered persons in the State is 1,23,961”. In the last 24 hours, one infected person, who had received both doses of vaccine, had died. The total number of dead persons has gone up to 2015.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren, who also holds the Health portfolio, said, “The government has taken up all necessary steps to fight the new threat of the third wave. There is no shortage of medical oxygen. The response from the hill districts to the vaccination campaign is lukewarm. The government is once again appealing to all sections of people to have both doses of vaccination since it is the only effective means to ward off the pandemic”.

The government had also issued strict instructions to the airport and entry points along the national highways that all passengers entering Manipur should produce COVID-19 negative test reports obtained in the last 48 hours.

Night curfew has already been imposed and the number of persons who can assemble in social and religious functions has been restricted.