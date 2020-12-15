COVID-19 infections drop in West Bengal, but deaths remain a concern

The number of daily COVID-19 infections in West Bengal has been declining over past few days, but deaths due to the contagious viral infection remains a matter of concern. In the past 24 hours West Bengal recorded 2,289 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of infections to 5,25,918.
The State recorded 45 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours taking the total to 9,145.
While the daily infections have dropped to about 2,000 the State is recording more than 40 deaths over the past few days. Of the 45 deaths in the past 24 hours, 14 were reported from Kolkata and 13 in North 24 Parganas.
The COVID-19 toll in Kolkata increased to 2,812, while the deaths in North 24 Parganas rose to 2,172. Both Kolkata and North 24 Parganas together recorded more than 50% of total deaths in the State. Kolkata recorded 503 new cases in the past 24 hours while North 24 Parganas recorded 523 new cases. Both the city and the district have recorded more than one lakh infections so far.
The number of active cases in the State is 20,663 and the discharge rate is 94.33 %. Another interesting aspect of the State’s fight against COVID-19 is that the State has not tested more than 50,000 samples since the outbreak of the disease.
West Bengal is the fourth most populous State in the country. As of last 24 hours, the State has tested 41,569 samples.
