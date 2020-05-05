COVID-19 | Five die in Jaipur

Five COVID-19 patients died in Jaipur on Tuesday, taking the death toll in Rajasthan to 82. Declared a red zone, the capital has recorded the highest number of 49 deaths so far, as a stringent curfew has been clamped in the Walled City portion to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 positive cases have already crossed the 3,000-mark in the State. As many as 38 new cases were detected on Tuesday, taking the tally to 3,099. The highest number of 14 cases were found in Jaipur, followed by 9 in Chittorgarh, 8 in Kota, 4 in Jodhpur, 2 in Tonk and 1 in Bharatpur.

According to the figures released by the Medical & Health Department, 1,440 patients have recovered in the State and 983 of them have been discharged from hospitals. As of now, the State has 1,577 active COVID-19 cases.

