COVID-19 fear:Man jumps to death in U.P.

A 32-year-old man ended his life by jumping off the seventh floor of Galgotia Engineering College quarantine centre in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday evening, an official release said.

A statement issued by the District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. said the person was a resident of Phase 2 Noida and his report of COVID-19 was awaited. “He jumped off the seventh floor of the quarantine centre. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the case,” he said.

A video of the incident that was circulated on social media showed the health department workers trying to resuscitate the man. According to official sources 346 persons have been quarantined at the centre.