COVID-19: 16-year-old girl tests positive in Assam

A 16-year-old girl has become the youngest in Assam to test positive for COVID-19

State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the girl was from Salmara in western Assam’s Bongaigaon district. She tested positive while in quarantine as she had come into contact with an infected person, he added.

“The number of COVID-19 patients in Assam now stands at 36 but there are eight active hospital cases,” he said.

While a 65-year-old man died in southern Assam’s Barak Valley, 27 others were discharged.

The Assam government’s tally, however, does not match with that of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Ministry’s state-wise on Monday – much before the girl’s case was declared – said Assam had 36 cases with 27 persons discharged and one dead.

“The Ministry’s data probably includes the positive patient referred by a private hospital in Nagaland’s Dimapur,” an Assam Health Department official said.

The Union Ministry’s ‘COVID-19 Statewise status’ does not include the Nagaland case in the list.

