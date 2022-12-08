  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |25% votes counted: How close are the Gujarat 2022 Assembly election results?

Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria

An FIR was registered by the Hazratganj Police on November 12, 2022, against Mr. Bhadouria for making insulting comments against the CM and late Mahant Awaidyanath during a TV news debate.

December 08, 2022 12:42 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - LUCKNOW

PTI

A court here on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria in a case registered against him for allegedly making derogatory comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In his order, District Court Judge S.S. Pandey said that it was not stated in the application, submitted on the behalf of Mr. Bhadouria, that his similar petition has been rejected by the Allahabad High Court.

Earlier, the High Court had dismissed his petition challenging the FIR registered against the SP leader but had stated that Mr. Bhadouria could approach the lower court concerned for obtaining anticipatory bail in the case.

An FIR was registered by the Hazratganj Police on November 12, 2022, against Mr. Bhadouria for making insulting comments against the Chief Minister and late Mahant Awaidyanath during a TV news debate.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Hero Bajpai.

Mahant Avaidyanath was the Mahant of Gorakhnath Math. CM Adityanath had succeeded him as the head priest of the Math.

The complainant had alleged that Bhaduria's remarks have hurt the sentiments of Hindus and those who have faith in the Math.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / court administration

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.