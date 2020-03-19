Other States

Coronavirus | ‘Work from home’ for all government staff in Andaman and Nicobar

Port Blair will be under lock down from March 19 to 26.

The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar on Wednesday announced “work from home” for all government employees, barring those providing essential services, with effect from Thursday for one week.

“All the employees of the UT Administration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands shall ‘work from home’ from March 20 till the end of the day on March 26 with the exception of the operational staff of departments rendering essential services, i.e. Health, Police, Transport, Civil Supplies, Electricity, Sanitation, Water Supply, Civil Aviation, Fire Services, Shipping, PMB and Disaster Management,” said the order issued on Thursday.

The senior officials such as the Secretaries and Heads of Departments can work from home or office at their discretion.

The capital city of Port Blair will be under a lock down with effect from midnight March 19 to March 26, according to an order issued by the Magistrate of the South Andaman district. All shops except chemist, grocery, milk and vegetable outlets and fuel stations will be shut and all public places of worship have been advised to keep their activities to a bare minimum.

The general public in Port Blair has also been advised to keep their movements to a bare minimum.

