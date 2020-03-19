Movies

Indira Varma becomes second ‘Game of Thrones’ star to test positive for coronavirus

The actor played the role of Ellaria Sand in the epic HBO series

Game of Thrones star Indira Varma has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Her diagnosis comes two days after fellow Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju also said that he tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.

Varma, who played the role of Ellaria Sand in the epic HBO series, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news.

“I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people,” she wrote.

The 46-year-old actor was starring in the modern take of Anton Chekhov’s play The Seagull in London’s West End, alongside Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke.

The play is on hold due to the pandemic.

“So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes (sic),” Varma wrote in her post with photos from the rehearsals.

Varma and Hivju join Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, and Rachel Matthews among the Hollywood celebrities who contracted the virus.

Mar 19, 2020

