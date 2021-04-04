Coronavirus | With no let-up in cases, Maharashtra tightens curbs further

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra also announced night curfew from 8 p.m., weekend lockdown.

While ruling out a stringent lockdown, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Sunday tightened restrictions further by announcing a night curfew and weekend lockdown across the State in wake of the relentless uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The fresh norms, which come into effect on Sunday, include a curfew from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. (Monday to Friday), a ban on gatherings of five or more persons throughout the day, and, in a determined bid to preclude gatherings, a closure malls, restaurants and bars. Theatres and cinema halls are to remain shut as well, while playgrounds and gardens are to remain closed as well.

Also read: Coronavirus | Fresh peak of 43,183 cases in Maharashtra

In their lieu, home delivery services will be permitted while essential services will continue unhindered.

In order to keep the economic spokes running, there will be no curbs on industrial operations and construction activity.

Film shoots, too, will be permitted, though in the strict absence of crowds.

Everything except essential services will be closed on weekends.

Also read: Coronavirus | Maharashtra clocks all-time single-day high with 30,535 cases

While no new restrictions are put on traffic, public transport will run at 50% capacity.

The new curbs were announced after an intense, two-hour-long cabinet discussion. According to sources, The Congress and other senior Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government leaders had reportedly expressed their opposition to a stringent lockdown, gunning instead for a tightening of restrictions.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had reached out to the opposition BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray, both of whom assured Mr. Thackeray of their co-operation.

“We fully support the government’s decision and appeal to the people of the State to abide by the new rules. I also urge BJP workers to co-operate with the State government,” said former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is the BJP’s Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who held a review meeting of the pandemic situation in Baramati, reassured that when and if the government did decide to take the extreme step (of imposing a lockdown), it would not be a sudden one.

“One thing is certain is that it will not be a sudden one. Citizens will be given advance notice. Last time, Prime Minister Modi had announced a total lockdown, which had caused great distress to labourers,” Mr. Pawar said.

Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said that during the cabinet discussion, a lot of ministers had argued that the citizens ought to be given at least a two-day notice before any lockdown announcement.

Earlier, Mr. Thackeray had conferred with industry representatives to solicit their opinion before announcing strict measures to deal with spread of Covid-19.

Sources said that containment measures were discussed during the meeting

“Entrepreneurs should take responsibility for workers. In view of the increasing incidence of Covid-19, industrialists should call for as many workers as required within the factory for a period of time. To prevent a major outbreak, they should make arrangements to accommodate the workers in their factory premises,” Mr. Thackeray said, adding that even if the affected workers were contract labourers, care must be taken of their families to ensure their livelihood.

(With inputs from Lalatendu Mishra)