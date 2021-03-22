Maharashtra clocks all-time single-day high with 30,535 cases

Active case tally breaches two lakh mark; 11,314 patients discharged; 99 fatalities take the toll to 53,399

In its highest single-day case surge since the beginning of the pandemic, Maharashtra reported 30,535 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as its active case tally zoomed past the two-lakh mark to reach 2,10,120.

Just 11,314 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours with the State’s recovery rate dipping to 89.32%. At the same time, a record 1.38 lakh samples were tested as well.

A fatality spike of 99 deaths were reported (of whom 43 were recorded in the last 48 hours and the rest from an earlier period), which pushed the death toll to 53,399.

While the total case tally has touched 24,79,682, the cumulative recoveries stand at 22,14,867.

“Of a total 1,83,56,200 laboratory samples tested thus far, 24,79,682 (with the case positivity rising to 13.39%) have returned positive with over 1.38 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality had incrementally dipped to 2.15%.

Pune district reported a surge of over 5,500 new cases to take its total case tally to 4,71,126. As per the State Health Department figures, 25 deaths were reported as the fatality count rose to 8,195. According to district authorities, the active case tally has now crossed the 36,000 mark while the death toll has surpassed 9,560.

Mumbai city, too, recorded a massive spike of 3,779 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,62,675 of whom 22,081 are active. Ten fatalities took the city’s death toll to 11,586.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha added more than 3,600 cases as its total cases climbed to 1,96,546 of whom 29,771 are active. As per the State Health Department figures, the district reported 17 deaths to take its fatality toll to 3,771. However, district authorities said that 32 deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the actual fatality count to 4,624.

Cases continued to rise in Aurangabad in Marathwada which registered more than 1,700 new cases to take its total tally to 69,130 of whom 13,686 are active. With three deaths, the death toll went up to 1,315.

Nanded in Marathwada saw an alarming surge of more than 1,300 cases and two deaths to take its total case tally to 31,293 of whom 7,420 are active while its death toll has touched 706.

Nashik in north Maharashtra logged 2,600 new cases, taking its total tally to 1,50,637 of whom 15,619 are active while three deaths pushed its death toll to 2,124.

Neighbouring Jalgaon recorded more than 1,400 fresh cases and 11 deaths, taking its total cases to 75,631 of whom 6,518 are active while its death toll has reached 1,564.

Western Maharashtra, too, witnessed increased case surges. Satara reported 326 new cases — a new high in nearly six months — and two fatalities as the total case tally rose to 62,283 of whom 2,212 are active, while the death toll has risen to 1,873.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 9,69,867 people across the State were in home quarantine and 9,601 were in institutional quarantine facilities.