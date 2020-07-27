Coronavirus | West Bengal records 40 deaths, 2,341 cases

West Bengal on Sunday recorded 2,341 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths. The total number of cases climbed to 58,718, with active cases being 19,595. With 2,097 persons having been discharged, the total recoveries stand at 37,751. The discharge rate has climbed to 64.29%.
The State tested 16,045 samples in the past 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far is 8.05 lakh.
With 40 deaths, the number of fatalities increased to 1,372. Of the 40 deaths, 17 were recorded in Kolkata, nine in Howrah and five from North 24 Parganas.
Meanwhile, the district administration declared a lockdown in all three municipalities in Darjeeling Hills. Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong will remain under seven-day lockdown
Two incidents came to the fore in Kolkata and its suburbs where bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims were left unattended for hours. The body of a 70-year-old woman remained unattended for almost six hours in the Shyampukur area of north Kolkata. The woman lived alone on the ground floor of a house.
In Sonarpur, the body of a suspected COVID-19 patient was left unattended for 12 hours.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath