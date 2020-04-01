Other States

Coronavirus | Two fresh cases detected in Chandigarh

A 31-year-old man and a 40-year-old one, the latter of whom had contact with a Canada returnee, were the latest additions.

Two more persons in Chandigarh tested positive for COVID-19, taking the confirmed cases to 15 in the city, said a government statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, a 31-year-man with no travel history has tested positive. He is a contact of a positive case. Besides, a 40-year-man has also tested positive. He came in contact with a person who returned from Canada, said the statement.

